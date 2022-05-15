Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Hannah Rankin's fight with Alejandra Ayala was stopped in the 10th round

Hannah Rankin says her "thoughts, prayers and good wishes" are with Alejandra Ayala, who is stable after undergoing surgery following their world title fight on Friday.

The Scot retained her WBA and IBO super-welterweight titles with a 10th-round knockout in front of 4,500 fans.

Mexican Ayala was treated in the ring afterwards and it has since emerged she was admitted to a Glasgow hospital.

"Keep Alejandra in your thoughts for a speedy recovery," Rankin tweeted.

Fight Academy, who promoted the bout, says it remains in contact with Ayala's family and management team and that it will "update everyone when we can and it is appropriate to do so".

They added: "Hannah was deeply concerned to hear of her brave opponent's condition."