Carly McNaul won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in 2018

Belfast flyweight Carly McNaul defeated Croatia's Nicolina Cacic in their last-16 contest at the World Championships in Istanbul on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Commonwealth Games medallist won on a 4-0 verdict with a fifth judge scoring it a tie.

McNaul joins fellow Belfast fighter Michaela Walsh in being one victory away from securing a medal.

Walsh reached the quarter-finals with a 3-2 split win over Ukraine's Valeriia Yeroshenko.

The featherweight will meet Karin Ibragimova of Kazakhstan in the last eight on Monday.

McNaul secured a dominant victory in her first bout in Turkey against Burundi's Ornella Havyarimana.