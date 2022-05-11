Close menu

Amir Khan: Former unified world champion and Olympic medallist retires

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Amir Khan and Kell Brook
Amir Khan (left) lost to long-term rival Kell Brook in February

Former world champion Amir Khan has announced his retirement from the sport after a 17-year professional career.

The Briton, 35, is a former unified light-welterweight world champion and won silver at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

His final bout was a sixth-round knockout loss against rival Kell Brook - who also retired last week.

"It's time to hang up my gloves," Khan posted on social media. "I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years."

Khan finishes his career with 34 professional wins and six losses, having turned professional in 2005.

"I want to say a heartfelt thanks to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me," he added.

From Olympic silver to world-title glory

Khan burst on to the scene as a 17-year-old at the 2004 Olympics. He was the only boxing representative for Team GB at the Games.

A silver medal in Athens generated additional funding for Team GB and paved the way for future Olympic stars such as Anthony Joshua and Nicola Adams.

It also thrust Khan into the limelight and his transition into professional boxing came amid huge fanfare.

He raced to 18 straight wins as a professional, with his lightning-fast hands despatching most opponents in exciting fashion.

After a surprise knockout loss to Breidis Prescott in 2008, Khan moved to the US and teamed up with renowned trainer Freddie Roach.

Just 10 months after his first career defeat, Khan realised his childhood dream by beating Andreas Kotelnik at Manchester Arena for the WBA light-welterweight title.

Breaking America

Khan unashamedly spoke of a desire to 'crack America', a mission he achieved. By headlining arenas on the Las Vegas strip, he became a global star.

His win over Zab Judah in 2011 earned him the IBF belt and a unified champion title. His career also saw impressive victories over the likes of Marcos Maidana, Devon Alexander and Luis Collazo, all further cementing his status as a British great.

But his career has not been short of setbacks, either. He has been sensationally knocked out by Danny Garcia and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and suffered defeats to Lamont Peterson and current pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford.

While those defeats leave a blemish on his record, Khan has often been praised for his willingness to take on the best and never duck a challenge.

  • Comment posted by MI, today at 12:15

    Not bad for a boy from Bolton. Becoming a unified champ and having some stellar fights along the way.
    Achieved global fame and now has the rest of his life to enjoy his hard earned money with a beautiful young family.
    Well done champ.

  • Comment posted by MI, today at 12:12

    Right decision, he's had a fantastic career and some memorable fights. I thing he dragged it out in the end.

    • Reply posted by Paster Of Muppets, today at 12:36

      Paster Of Muppets replied:
      8mill for the Kel fight is a nice way to sign off! Fair play to him, he's achieved a lot in the sport and seems like a thoroughly nice bloke.

  • Comment posted by BBC123, today at 12:12

    I know he was absolutely full of it a lot of the time and I was delighted when Brook schooled him, but you have to say that Khan has done incredibly well in his career, especially given his glass jaw.

    Lightning-fast at his best, he did a very good job of not getting hit and took on some of the very best boxers out there, having all his faculties intact as he retires. Fair play to him!

  • Comment posted by Athils Thorgisl, today at 12:27

    Brave fighter, shame about the chin. He must have cauliflower buttocks by now.

  • Comment posted by home, today at 12:35

    What an over use of the “breaking news” image

    • Reply posted by rax55, today at 12:53

      rax55 replied:
      It seems to have broken you so it's appropriate...and it's news.

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 12:29

    Great boxer, just a real shame that the boxing gods gave him a chin made from NikNaks. Nothing you can do or train for that'll change a glass jaw. If he could take a hit like a Roberto Duran for example, he'd have been a real force. Exciting lad to watch, but you always knew if he got hit it was lights out, kinda like watching a heavyweight bout when Khan fought.

    • Reply posted by rax55, today at 12:55

      rax55 replied:
      Which made watching his fights extra hair-raising and entertaining let's be fair! Can't fault his courage especially in those early years which is what you need to be a champion.

  • Comment posted by peter, today at 12:24

    He never ducked anyone. He went out searching for the big fights. A lot of fighters nowadays get easy, hand picked opponents to protect their records.

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 12:27

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      Erm .... you new here?

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 12:20

    Great talent but he retired years ago from boxing properly. You don't go in a jungle and starve yourself for weeks if you are a serious athlete.
    Can't knock what he achieved in his early days though loved watching his early fights

    • Reply posted by Des Wigwam, today at 12:29

      Des Wigwam replied:
      Yeah Khan was an exciting fighter who while got beaten up a few times never ducked anyone.

  • Comment posted by jabbawockee, today at 12:33

    Correct decision - completely outclassed by Brook in his last fight, happy retirement

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 12:13

    he was robbed at the Olympics , enjoy your retirement , well earned

    • Reply posted by hapstheunsilentmajority, today at 12:17

      hapstheunsilentmajority replied:
      Robbed bythe others guys fists.

  • Comment posted by base, today at 12:17

    I wanted him to retire a few years ago.Boxing is a dangerous sport and he has made enough money. He has the skills and know how of earning a good living outside of boxing.
    Good luck to him and his family.

  • Comment posted by Cyrus, today at 12:15

    I'm actually kind of surprised, as a former amateur boxer of 12 years, professional boxing is hardly a sport anymore, more just a business. It doesn't matter how far Khan has fallen, his ability to make money is still there over the next 5 years as well.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 12:10

    why didn't Kell Brook get the BBC "breaking news" fanfare in the same way Khan has?

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 12:26

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      Kell does his talking in the ring ... not on reality tv shows shrieking like a banshee with creepy crawlies!

  • Comment posted by Rage Against The Numpty, today at 12:36

    He can now concentrate on the mind numbingly boring BBC reality TV show about him and his missus.

  • Comment posted by navyblue, today at 12:35

    TBH I never liked him as he always talked about himself in the 3rd person which is annoying as hell but give credit where it's due, he had a very good career and achieved a lot despite his obvious flaws of no defence and a glass chin.

    This announcement should have come 5 years ago but you can't blame him for taking 1 last payday. You could tell he knew KB was going to beat him

  • Comment posted by m1084, today at 12:22

    Was more interested in money and building hype than boxing itself

    • Reply posted by strider, today at 12:38

      strider replied:
      The reality TV show should satisfy that need from now on.

  • Comment posted by david gratton, today at 12:33

    Yes, as someone wrote he was always just below top class. Good, honest fighter. Should have quit before now though.

  • Comment posted by EastCoastOwl, today at 12:22

    very pleased to hear this. Brilliant fighter who has achieved great things. Past his beast now and needs to look after himself

  • Comment posted by sirdavos, today at 12:20

    He has made the right choice. He looked finished vs Brook and has had some sickening knockouts in his career.

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 12:16

    Incredible hand speed and set the country alight during the Olympics. Enjoy your retirement Amir!

