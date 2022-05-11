Close menu

Amir Khan: Former unified world champion and Olympic medallist retires

Last updated on .From the section Boxingcomments63

Breaking news

Former world champion Amir Khan has announced his retirement from the sport after a 17-year professional career.

The Briton, 35, is a former unified light-welterweight world champion and 2004 Olympic silver medallist.

His final bout was a sixth-round knockout loss against rival Kell Brook - who also retired last week.

"It's time to hang up my gloves," Khan posted on social media. "I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years."

Khan finishes his career with 34 professional wins, and six losses, since turning professional in 2005.

"I want to say a heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me," he added.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

65 comments

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 12:29

    Great boxer, just a real shame that the boxing gods gave him a chin made from NikNaks. Nothing you can do or train for that'll change a glass jaw. If he could take a hit like a Roberto Duran for example, he'd have been a real force. Exciting lad to watch, but you always knew if he got hit it was lights out, kinda like watching a heavyweight bout when Khan fought.

  • Comment posted by Athils Thorgisl, today at 12:27

    Brave fighter, shame about the chin. He must have cauliflower buttocks by now.

  • Comment posted by GregLon, today at 12:26

    Amazing. Such negative comments in the chat. He's retired. Had some entertaining fights, that's it

  • Comment posted by bigfingers, today at 12:26

    Will go down as one of the best boxers of his generation.

    • Reply posted by Athils Thorgisl, today at 12:28

      Athils Thorgisl replied:
      Really??

  • Comment posted by nizzex, today at 12:26

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by peter, today at 12:24

    He never ducked anyone. He went out searching for the big fights. A lot of fighters nowadays get easy, hand picked opponents to protect their records.

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 12:27

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      Erm .... you new here?

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 12:24

    Well played Amir ... you held out until after Kell retired - bet you'll claim it was you who sent him into his pipe and slippers?

    Not a bad boxer in his early days ... tried to be too much like Naz and paid the price for being mismanaged like Audley was - The olympic curse.
    Just below world-class level

    Stick to reality tv

    • Reply posted by Not John Barnes, today at 12:30

      Not John Barnes replied:
      Brook already battered Khan.

  • Comment posted by Fiver and Bigwig, today at 12:23

    Great career - always entertaining and had big fights.

  • Comment posted by Jodanuke, today at 12:23

    So much promise, but dwindled away to nothing.

    • Reply posted by ffc me, today at 12:26

      ffc me replied:
      So unifying a division is promise or dwindling away? Quite a peak to reach

  • Comment posted by m1084, today at 12:22

    Was more interested in money and building hype than boxing itself

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 12:22

    Well rather like Hameed years ago he was a bright prospect then believed hype and ultimately not as good as thought he was.

  • Comment posted by Anonymous, today at 12:22

    Haha breaking headline news, surely something else has happened in Women’s football??

  • Comment posted by EastCoastOwl, today at 12:22

    very pleased to hear this. Brilliant fighter who has achieved great things. Past his beast now and needs to look after himself

  • Comment posted by TV, today at 12:21

    All the skill but no grit!

  • Comment posted by Durden_812, today at 12:21

    Thought he retired years ago

    • Reply posted by Des Wigwam, today at 12:31

      Des Wigwam replied:
      Dont follow boxing much then? There appears to be a few on this thread

  • Comment posted by m1084, today at 12:20

    Who???

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 12:28

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      Fella from t' jungle couple of years back

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 12:20

    Great talent but he retired years ago from boxing properly. You don't go in a jungle and starve yourself for weeks if you are a serious athlete.
    Can't knock what he achieved in his early days though loved watching his early fights

    • Reply posted by Des Wigwam, today at 12:29

      Des Wigwam replied:
      Yeah Khan was an exciting fighter who while got beaten up a few times never ducked anyone.

  • Comment posted by sirdavos, today at 12:20

    He has made the right choice. He looked finished vs Brook and has had some sickening knockouts in his career.

  • Comment posted by Davethewave, today at 12:19

    Thank goodness
    Average at best.

    • Reply posted by medwaymass, today at 12:24

      medwaymass replied:
      Average at best ? You clearly have no clue about boxing Olympic silver medalist unified world champ beat maidana Judah Alexander all world champs in their own right !

  • Comment posted by SKS, today at 12:18

    The amount his chin wwnt through, I'm surprised he lasted as long as he did. Hear hear to Glass chin !

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport