Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Former world champion Amir Khan has announced his retirement from the sport after a 17-year professional career.

The Briton, 35, is a former unified light-welterweight world champion and 2004 Olympic silver medallist.

His final bout was a sixth-round knockout loss against rival Kell Brook - who also retired last week.

"It's time to hang up my gloves," Khan posted on social media. "I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years."

Khan finishes his career with 34 professional wins, and six losses, since turning professional in 2005.

"I want to say a heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me," he added.

More to follow.