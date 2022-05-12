Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Welsh boxer Morgan Jones was born in South Africa with his family swapping Cape Town for Aberdare

Welsh boxing will return to terrestrial television this month with BBC Two Wales and BBC iPlayer showing a fight night from Swansea on Saturday, 28 May.

Three title fights will feature on the bill at the LC Swansea.

Jake Tinklin faces Lloyd Germain for the Welsh welterweight title, while Joshua John faces Mark McKeown for the Celtic featherweight title.

The Welsh middleweight title will also be contested with Morgan Jones facing Gerome Warburton.

A strong Welsh undercard includes Ryan Pocock, James Atkins and Moses Jolly.

The broadcast will be presented by Jason Mohammad and Polly James, who will be joined by Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price and, on commentary, former world title contender Gary Lockett and former world champion Enzo Maccarinelli, alongside Steffan Garrero.