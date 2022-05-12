Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Caitlin Fryers beat South Africa's Thandolwethu Mathiba on Thursday morning

Belfast boxers Caitlin Fryers and Niamh Fay both secured victories on Thursday at the Women's World Championships in Istanbul.

Fryers defeated South Africa's Thandolwethu Mathiba on a unanimous decision to reach the last 16 of the light-flyweight division.

Bantamweight Fay stopped her Congolese opponent Modestine Munga Zalia in the second round of their bout.

Six Irishwomen have won their opening fights at the championships.

They include other Belfast fighters Michaela Walsh and Carly McNaul, plus Amy Broadhurst, who like the duo has also been named in Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games squad.

Two Irish competitors - including Tokyo Olympian Aoife O'Rourke - have exited from the championships.