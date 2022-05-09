Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez suffered a points defeat by Russian fighter, Dmitry Bivol.

Few people predicted it would happen - but just how much of a shock was Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's defeat by Dmitry Bivol?

Alvarez, the world's leading pound-for-pound male boxer, suffered only the second defeat of his career as Russian Bivol beat him on points to retain his WBA light-heavyweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Mexican - the undisputed world super-middleweight champion - had stepped up in weight for the bout but, even so, not many people saw him losing this one.

But as Bivol prevailed, he was praised highly.

Should we have seen it coming?

All three judges scored the fight 115-113 in favour of the Russian.

However, legendary boxing trainer Teddy Atlas didn't even think it was that close.

As far as IBF world bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges was concerned, though, there was no dishonour in defeat for Alvarez.

Others have argued that we shouldn't speak about the result in terms of a shock at all, given how ambitious Alvarez had been in taking on the fight.

One man, at least, did call this one from the start: Floyd Mayweather - the only other boxer to have beaten Alvarez in 61 professional bouts. He bet $10,000 on Bivol to win.

Iron Mike has some advice for Alvarez

In the meantime, Alvarez has said he wants a rematch. Former undisputed world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has some advice for the Mexican on where he went wrong this time and how he might handle Bivol better should that rematch happen.

Amanda Serrano really wants that rematch

While talk turns to a potential Alvarez v Bivol rematch, Amanda Serrano wants in on the act too.

She jumped online quickly after the fight to give her promoter Jake Paul a nudge on getting the ball rolling on a rematch with Katie Taylor.

Irish fighter Taylor edged a split-decision bout with Serrano earlier this month in what was described as an instant classic and an event that will revolutionise women's boxing.

Brook bows out

On Sunday, former world champion Kell Brook announced his retirement.

The 36-year-old Sheffield fighter enjoyed a glittering career, taking 40 wins from 43 professional fights and holding the IBF world welterweight title from 2014-2017.

Most recently, he finally got a chance - after a 17-year wait - to fight his long-time foe Amir Khan, and beat him comprehensively.

After that fight, Brook said "my mojo is back and I love this game".

However, he's now confirmed that, after some careful consideration, he's calling it a day after all.

"It's a little emotional to be actually saying this out loud," he said. "My mam [Julie] is relieved. I think everyone around me is pleased."

Former two-time world champion Paul Malignaggi, among others, commended Brook's decision.

Brook's only losses have come against middleweight Gennady Golovkin and welterweights Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.

A big figure in British boxing, he has said he wants to continue with a role within the sport and we at Fight Talk are looking forward to watching how that unfolds.