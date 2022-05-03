Last updated on .From the section Boxing

As an amateur Joe Cordina won gold at the 2015 European Championships and bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, as well as representing Team GB at the 2016 Olympics in Rio

Wales' Joe Cordina will fight for a world title in his home city of Cardiff when he challenges IBF super featherweight champion Kenichi Ogawa.

Cordina, 30, will get the opportunity to become Wales' 13th world champion at Motorpoint Arena on Saturday, 4 June.

That means he will fight only hours before Wales' World Cup play-off final against either Scotland or Ukraine, which is set for Sunday, 5 June.

"It's a lifelong dream of mine to become a world champion," Cordina said.

Cordina, who is unbeaten in 14 fights as a professional, has seen his opportunities limited in recent years by a serious hand injury that required surgery and threatened his career.

However, after injury stopped him boxing in 2020, Cordina impressed in three comeback fights in 2021 as he picked up victories against Faroukh Kourbanov,Joshuah Hernandez and Miko Khatchatryan.

Champion Ogawa, 34, has won 26 of his 28 professional fights, with just a single defeat coming nine years ago.

Cordina's promoter, Eddie Hearn, believes the time is now for the Welshman, who could be set for some large-scale unification fights if he were to be victorious.

"This is it for Joe Cordina, the opportunity of a lifetime and his moment of truth," Hearn said.

"Joe has an opportunity to become world champion in his home city and put himself up there with the greats.

"Ogawa is a huge step up; big, strong and proven as an elite fighter. Victory for both men sets up huge unification opportunities - we expect an incredible atmosphere in Cardiff and a great show on 4th June."

Cordina will be headlining a bill in his home city for the first time on what promises to be a massive weekend of sport in the Welsh capital.

"I've dedicated my entire life to boxing and to putting myself in this position," said Cordina. "Now it all comes down to this opportunity, my world title shot.

"I'll be taking this opportunity with both hands; I'm prepared to do whatever it takes to win and be crowned the new IBF world super featherweight champion.

"Be ready to see the best Joe Cordina come fight night as I put my name at the top of the division."

Japanese fighter Ogawa said: "I'm looking forward to fighting in Cardiff.

"Let's be in our best shape for this fight. But I will be the one to win this fight. See you in a month."