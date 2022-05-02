Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Demetrius Andrade made his last appearance in November when he stopped Jason Quigley in just two rounds

Demetrius Andrade's bout against Zach Parker for the WBO interim super-middleweight title has been postponed after the American suffered a shoulder injury.

Andrade, 34, is a two-weight world champion and is undefeated with 31 wins and 19 knockouts.

He was scheduled to fight Briton Parker, unbeaten with 22 victories, at Derby County's Pride Park on 21 May.

The winner was expected to be in pole position to face Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

"It is with great regret that the decision has been made to postpone the event until the extent of the injury Is fully established," Queensberry Promotions said in a statement.

Queensberry said a revised date would be released in the coming days.

Andrade has won world titles at light-middleweight and middleweight, beating Liam Williams and Jason Quigley in the past year.

Parker, who was born in South Derbyshire and is a lifelong Derby fan, said it was a "dream come true" to headline Pride Park when the fight was first announced.