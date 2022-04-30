Close menu

Shakur Stevenson dominates Oscar Valdez to become unified super-featherweight champion

Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson
Shakur Stevenson (right) won Olympic silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Shakur Stevenson dominated Oscar Valdez to claim a unanimous decision victory and become the unified super-featherweight champion.

American Stevenson extended his unbeaten record to 18-0 and handed Valdez his first defeat in 31 bouts to claim the WBC title.

Stevenson knocked his Mexican opponent to the canvas in the sixth round in a powerful performance.

"I'm ready for anyone - I want all the belts," Stevenson told ESPN.

Stevenson stopped compatriot Jamel Herring in October to claim the WBO title.

He won the fight against Valdez 118-109, 117-110 and 118-109.

The fight was Valdez's first since his title defence against Robson Conceicao last year, which went ahead despite Valdez failing a drug test.

"He has a very great boxing quality and today he was the best in the ring," Valdez said of his opponent.

"He moves very well, he's a champion. He has speed, he's a great boxer."

Shakur Stevenson proposes to rapper Young Lyric
Shakur Stevenson proposed to his partner, rapper Young Lyric, immediately after his victory

