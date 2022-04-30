Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Katie Taylor won with a split-decision points victory

Katie Taylor's epic victory over Amanda Serrano was "one of the best fights in boxing history" at Madison Square Garden, said Eddie Hearn.

Taylor, 35, came back from the brink of defeat to win on a split decision and retain her undisputed lightweight championship title in New York.

The last 30 seconds saw both women hurt but on their feet continuing to swing.

"We just saw one of the best fights in boxing history at the mecca of boxing. Unbelievable," Hearn told BBC 5 Live.

"What a performance. What heart from both girls. Just the most stunning fight I've seen. To see it here at MSG, in this kind of environment, amazing."

The scorecards are likely to divide fans after Taylor survived a treacherous fifth round and took the most damage of both fighters.

Irishwoman Taylor remains undefeated with 21 professional fights but is yet to fight on home soil. Hearn opened the door to a rematch taking place in Ireland, with Dublin's Croke Park mentioned as a potential venue.

"She's one of the biggest legends in Irish sport," Hearn said of Taylor.

"Not to fight in Ireland would be such a huge shame. We'll see what happens but we'd love to run that back in Ireland. Give her a homecoming.

"It was a close fight. I thought she won it by a round or two, or maybe a draw, but I didn't feel like Serrano won the fight but I could see the draw.

"I was so pleased to see her win but we have to run that back because it was so good."