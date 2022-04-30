Last updated on .From the section Boxing

It was billed as the biggest women's bout of in the history of boxing, as two superstars of world boxing clashed at the the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York. Yet, Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano somehow still managed to exceed expectation.

Ireland's undisputed champion Taylor defended her lightweight titles in a split decision win against the Puerto Rican seven-weight world champion in a truly remarkable contest.

Here's how the big fight unfolded on social media…

MSG lit up on historic night

Hype for this fight had been building for months, and continued to do so just hours before the first bell.

Wrestler turned Hollywood A lister 'The Rock' perfectly summed up just how huge Taylor-Serrano was for women's boxing...

While current World Wrestling Entertainment star Becky Lynch was picking the champion to defend her crown...

As you might expect, UFC star Conor McGregor was also backing his compatriot...

While others, such as boxing trainer Dave Coldwell, were sitting on the fence...

With the undercard done and dusted, Madison Square Garden was lit up by bright lights of camera phones as 19,187 fans packed out the venue.

There was an electric atmosphere in New York City...

Serrano was all smiles, pumping her fists and taking in every single moment, as she completed her walk to the ring alongside promoter Jake Paul.

Taylor, in comparison, showed very little emotion. Wide-eyed, focused on the task in hand. Behind her was promoter Eddie Hearn looking the part in his best dinner suit.

While Hearn and Paul are not ones to shy away from the limelight, the night belonged solely to two women. The build-up was done; it was now time to see if it would live up to the hype.

Taylor edges close opening rounds

It was a cagey first round which Olympic gold medallist Taylor, with her amateur pedigree, edged through quick feet and fast hands.

Rounds two and three were close. Taylor may well have been the better boxer but southpaw Serrano was landing with cleanly.

There were clear signs of the danger the challenger posed...

Champion rocked and on verge of being stopped

The contest came alive in the fourth round, with Taylor backed in the corner and desperately attempting to evade Serrano's onslaught to the head and body. The champion was cut above the eye.

Then came a fifth round which will go down in boxing history. Taylor was hurt, badly. A flurry of punches to head and body left her dazed and holding on.

"That might just be one of the greatest rounds of boxing we have ever seen in this building since it opened it February 1968," BBC Radio 5 Live's boxing pundit Steve Bunce said on commentary.

There was a feeling the end was nigh for Taylor's reign, and potentially her career...

Taylor digs deep and comes back fighting

Then came an incredible comeback. Taylor showed her warrior spirit, bravery and almost unfathamoble powers of recovery. Serrano could not press on with her advantage, however, and seemingly took her foot off the accelerator...

Taylor was back on top, but the two fighters did not let up in a final 10th round which saw her and Serrano both swinging wildly but still trading clean, brutal blows...

Fight of the year contender

We went to the judges' scorecards. Whatever the outcome, there was an appreciation for both fighters on a historic night for the sport. Most felt the champion had done enough, but even before the result was read, there were calls for a rematch...

One judge scored the fight to Serrano, with the other two handing it to Taylor. The words 'and still' were belted out by Master of Ceremonies David Diamante as Taylor's hand was raised.

These British and Irish fighters were full of admiration for the champion...

Hearn says he would like to see the rematch, perhaps in a Taylor homecoming fight in Ireland, while Serrano's promoter Paul needed just one word to summarise his thoughts...

Whether we see the rematch or not awaits to be seen. Even though Taylor was deservingly victorious on the night, women's boxing - and boxing on the whole - was the real winner.