Last updated on .From the section Boxing

By Coral Barry BBC Sport at Hulu Theater in New York

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano: 'This is the best fight you can see right now'

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano - undisputed lightweight championship Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York Date: Saturday, 30 April Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live from 02:00 BST on Sunday and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Katie Taylor says her undisputed lightweight clash with Amanda Serrano is the "best fight" in boxing as they prepare to make history at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Taylor, 35, defends her titles against seven-weight world champion Serrano in what has been billed by its promoter as the biggest female fight ever.

"This is very, very special because it is the best versus the best, champion versus champion," Taylor said.

"This is just a great boxing match."

Taylor and Serrano are the first women to headline at Madison Square Garden.

"This isn't just the best female fight right now but probably the best fight you can see right now, male and female," Taylor added. "On Saturday night we're going to put on a showcase for the sport."

Taylor was speaking at a media conference alongside her promoter Eddie Hearn and Serrano's promoter Jake Paul, who is ready to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to his fighter.

Paul challenged Hearn to a $1m bet, offering to hand over the jewellery he was wearing to Hearn should Taylor win.

After saying the jewellery was worth $500,000, Hearn was goaded into a handshake when Paul raised the offer to $1m.

"When Amanda wins, I'm giving the $1m to her," Paul said afterwards.

Taylor and Serrano both cut relaxed figures on stage, showing little signs of nervousness before what is likely to be a fight that has lasting effects on the sport. There were plenty of speeches from both sides in what was a lengthy tribute to the rise of women's boxing in recent years.

Serrano has not stopped smiling through the build-up and after a 44-fight career and seven world titles, the 33-year-old says the real winners will be the women who she and Taylor inspire.

She said: "You're definitely going to see great talent out there, two of the best going at it. You'll see heart, glory, lots of punches.

Serrano gets ready for Taylor fight

"We're probably the two nicest fighters. There's no bad talk between me and Katie Taylor because fights are won inside the ring, not outside.

"We don't need to talk bad about each other. Our accomplishments got us where we're at right now. We're making history right now and I couldn't be happier to share that ring with Katie.

"Thirteen years as a pro fighter, I've struggled. I've fought my way to this sport, right. I want to go out there and secure that victory.

"No matter happens on Saturday night, the real winners are the fans and women in general and the sport of women's boxing because it's only going to grow from now on."