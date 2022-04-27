Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury staged a second defence of his WBC heavyweight title on Saturday

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has confirmed he is "done" with boxing.

The 33-year-old British fighter had hinted at retiring after sixth-round knockout of Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley to retain his title on Saturday.

Speaking to Piers Morgan's TalkTV show on Wednesday, Fury said he was deciding to leave boxing behind to spend more time with his family.

"I am done. Every good dog has its day," he said.

"Like the great Roman leader said, there will always be someone else to fight. When is enough, enough?

"I am happy, I am healthy. I still have my brains, I can talk, I have a beautiful wife, I have six kids, umpteen belts.

"I have plenty of money, success, fame, glory, what more am I doing it for?"

