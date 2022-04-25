Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Ricky Hatton held world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight

Ricky Hatton says he hopes to "inspire people" with his return to the ring at the age of 43 for an exhibition bout against Marco Antonio Barrera.

Britain's former two-weight world champion faces Mexican Barrera, 48, in Manchester over eight rounds on 2 July.

Hatton has recovered after depression and feeling suicidal following his retirement in 2012.

"I want to go out and put another show on. That's why I'm doing it, to inspire people," he told BBC Sport.

Hatton retired in 2012, while Barrera, who was beaten by Amir Khan in 2009, last fought in 2011.

"A few years ago I struggled badly with my mental health, I was massively overweight, drinking too much, had my drugs problems and was suicidal. It was a terrible time," he said.

"This is not a comeback; it's an exhibition bout. There are less rounds, bigger gloves, shorter rounds, and there's an understanding between me and Marco Antonio Barrera.

"I want people to go to the event and say 'look at the shape and mental and physical condition Ricky is in, bearing in mind how he was six or seven years ago'."

Hatton first retired in 2009 after a knockout defeat by Manny Pacquiao.

He eventually ended his career with 45 wins and three losses after being knocked out by Ukraine's Vyacheslav Senchenko in his final fight.

Fury should not retire yet - Hatton

Hatton has spoken to his friend Tyson Fury since he beat Dillian Whyte to retain the WBC heavyweight title at Wembley on Saturday.

Fury has also struggled with weight and mental health issues and recalled a picture of them together from five years ago.

Fury and Hatton pictured in November 2017

"He said to me: 'Who'd have thought years later that I would be the heavyweight champion of the world and you would be doing an exhibition?'" said Hatton.

Fury said the defeat of Whyte was his final fight, but Hatton would like to see Fury face Anthony Joshua or WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in a unification bout.

"I love Tyson but it's very very hard to believe a single word that comes out of his mouth, and I say that with love," Hatton said.

"He's done himself proud - he has nothing more to prove - but you have to keep setting yourself goals.

"There's Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. Tyson has proved he's number one but everyone is saying 'who would win out of the three of them?'.

"I don't think Tyson will want to retire until he ticks both them boxes and finds out.

"Tyson, get it done now. I'd rather him not be sat on his settee in three years' time, saying 'I want to fight them now'."

