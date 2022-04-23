Last updated on .From the section Boxing

It was the biggest all-British heavyweight showdown for years but there was only one winner.

A post-war European record of 94,000 fans filled Wembley Stadium as Tyson Fury, in what he vowed was his last fight, saw off Dillian Whyte with a crunching right-hand uppercut in the sixth round.

Here's how the big fight unfolded on social media…

Fight week in London

After one draw and two wins in the United States in his epic trilogy against Deontay Wilder, Fury was back on home soil.

"This is it. In the capital city. It's the pinnacle of it all," he said.

While Whyte had his supporters, much of the focus was on Fury, who said this would be his last fight.

Wrestling star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sent a special message and Fury promised to see his WWE friends soon.

The purse bids were the highest in boxing with Queensbury promoter Frank Warren successfully bidding $41m (£30.6m) to host the fight.

Whyte was unhappy with his share and (jokingly?) mistook Fury's father John for boxing pundit Steve Bunce.

Beckham and co relish fight

"What a night for British boxing and what a proud moment," said former England football captain David Beckham as the countdown began in earnest to the bout on St George's Day.

"Wembley's a special place and I was honoured to play there."

Staying with football, former Manchester United and France defender Patrice Evra also had words of support for Fury.

Fury was the heavy favourite but former two-weight world champion Paul Malignaggi felt Whyte could have a wildcard up his sleeve.

There were a few moves backstage from Fury as the clock ticked down to the ring walks.

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar was among those hoping Whyte could bowl Fury over.

The ring walks

Whyte was out first, howling like a wolf to the theme tune from Jaws and then a long walk to the ring, accompanied by AC/DC's 'Back in Black'.

Legendary American singer Don McLean's American Pie played as Fury emerged from the bowels of Wembley Stadium. That was followed by a transition into Biggie, mixed into Kings of Leon. Worth the ticket price alone.

The bell sounds... Round One...

Dillian Whyte took up a surprise southpaw stance in the opening round. He was fighting to a gameplan, could he pull off a shock? Former two-weight world champion Zab Judah thought so.

Then it got messy

It began to get ugly in the fourth round, as the two fighters tussled with each other.

Aaaaaaand still...

Bang!

The crunching right uppercut lands in the sixth round and Whyte, unsteady on his feet after climbing off the canvas, is unable to continue. Fury retains his title.

All in a night's work.

Fighters, actors, promoters, athletes, singers and a ring announcer all weigh in with their post-fight thoughts.

What's next?

Fury says this is his last professional fight. He says he promised his wife Paris he would retire after fighting Deontay Wilder but the opportunity to fight at Wembley on home soil was too much to resist.