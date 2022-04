Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Paul Butler (pictured with trainer Joe Gallagher) has now won 34 of 36 professional fights

Britain's Paul Butler became the WBO interim world bantamweight champion with a unanimous points win over Jonas Sultan in Liverpool.

Sultan, 31, was a late replacement after fellow Filipino and title holder John Riel Casimero was unable to fight.

Butler, 33, took the belt with scores of 116-112, 118-110 and 117-111 at the M&S Bank Arena.

More to follow.