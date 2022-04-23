Last updated on .From the section Boxing

WBC champion Tyson Fury produced a stunning one-punch stoppage in the sixth round to beat fellow Briton Dillian Whyte, and then suggested he may now retire from the sport.

Fury dominated what was a scrappy bout and then unleashed a vicious right uppercut. Whyte, admirably, got to his feet within the count before staggering into the referee as the fight was halted.

"This might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King," Fury said immediately after the fight.

Fury - who also retained his Ring Magazine belt - is unbeaten in 33 bouts, while Whyte - suffering his third loss in 32 bouts - falls short on his first attempt at a world title.

More to follow.