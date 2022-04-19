England Boxing National Amateur Championships Finals 2022: Schedule and BBC coverage times
|England Boxing National Amateur Championships 2022
|Date: 23 April Venue: Manchester Central
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
The England Boxing National Amateur Championships take place in Manchester on Saturday 23 April and you can follow the action live on the BBC.
It is the oldest and most prestigious amateur boxing competition in the country, dating back to 1881.
Previous winners include world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams.
Among the 48 boxers hoping to follow in their footsteps are Met Police detective Seul Bee Lee, London courier Gideon Antwi, highly-rated junior Sacha Hickey and Cindy Ngamba, who is bidding to become only the second woman to win the title at three different weights.
Ronald McIntosh and Natasha Jonas will talk us through all the action on what is sure to be an exciting day.
BBC coverage
All times BST and subject to change.
Saturday, 23 April
13:00 -19:30 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport BBC Sport website and mobile app
Catch-up
Miss anything? Don't worry. All our video coverage is available on BBC iPlayer.
