Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Khan won a silver medal at the 2004 Olympics before a 40-fight professional career

Former world champion Amir Khan says he has been robbed at gunpoint while out with his wife in Leyton, east London.

Khan, 35, tweeted on Monday night saying he had a "gun pointed in my face" as two men stole his watch.

The Olympic silver medallist was with wife Faryal but said "the main thing is we're both safe."

Khan last fought in February when he was stopped by bitter rival Kell Brook, after which he said the defeat could be his final bout.

"Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton," tweeted Khan. external-link

"I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me. 2 men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we're both safe."