Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Benn's aggressive start to the contest was rewarded in the second round

Conor Benn stopped Chris van Heerden inside two rounds in a scintillating performance at the Manchester Arena on Saturday.

Benn, now unbeaten in 21 fights, searched for the knockout from the first bell, surging forward at every opportunity in the first round.

Van Heerden survived the opening round but was sent crashing to the canvas in the second by a vicious combination.

The victory keeps Benn on track to challenge for a world title this year.

What next for 'The Destroyer'?

Benn invited former world champion Amir Khan to join him in the ring after the win, but his British rival played down the possibility of a potential showdown.

Khan, booed by the Manchester crowd, said his only focus was to spend time with his family after losing his grudge match against Kell Brook earlier this year.

Brook is another option for Benn, although previous talks broke down due to the purse demands of 'Special K'.

"It won't be Amir Khan next," Eddie Hearn said in the ring after the fight, but the Matchroom promoter did promise Benn would be in a "serious fight" next.

Is Benn ready for a world title shot?

Benn wants to become a world champion this year

At the moment it is unclear where this projected world title shot might materialise from.

WBO champion Terence Crawford has given no indication of his plans since splitting from his former promoter Top Rank, while there is a unification clash in America between WBA (Super) champion Yordenis Ugas and WBC and IBF belt holder Errol Spence Jr.

Benn will need to wait until the current champions' futures become clearer, but the Briton's 21st straight win still leaves many questions about his capabilities at elite level.

Van Heerden was certainly a step down for Benn after big wins over Chris Algieri and Adrian Granados, and the South African - who had not fought since 2020 - was no match for the sharp, in-form Benn.

The jump from contender to world-title level is quite significant and Benn is still yet to face a serious contender. There is still a rawness to Benn that makes for exciting fights but raises questions about how he would fare against a skilled operator.

Van Heerden required little finesse from Benn, but he was caught on occasion rushing in when he abandoned use of his jab in search of a big shot.

There is talk of Danny Garcia and Adrien Broner and Benn certainly needs a fight of that calibre to prepare for what will be a mammoth ask to dethrone the likes of Spence Jr or Crawford.