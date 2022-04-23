How Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte went from being good friends to enemies

Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte - WBC heavyweight title Venue: Wembley Stadium, London Date: Saturday, 23 April Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app from 20:00 BST

Tyson Fury returns to fight in the UK for the first time since 2018 to defend his WBC title against domestic rival Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The Gypsy King's homecoming has sold 94,000 tickets - the biggest crowd at a British fight in the 21st century.

Whyte, 34, is a big underdog in his first world title tilt, while Fury defends his WBC world title as well as his undefeated record.

We have asked big names from the world of boxing to choose who will win.

Former two-weight world champion David Haye: "I think Dillian stops Tyson Fury on his feet late doors at some stage. If that happens, you would have to go for a rematch. Possibly even a trilogy with those two."

Trainer Dave Coldwell: "I hope it isn't a fight where Tyson is cagey and negative. As a fan I want to see them go at it. I'd like a more positive Fury to come out there to really try and put it on Dillian.

"It's an exciting match-up. For me, there's no clear favourite. Would I say Dillian is an underdog, yes I would, but I would say he's a live dog."

Britain's WBO super-welterweight champion Natasha Jonas: "I'm going for a Tyson Fury win. I've bet against him before and got it wrong so never again.

"How he wins depends on which Tyson turns up on the night."

Fury's coach SugarHill Steward: "I predict pain. Dillian is not a special talent of a fighter, but he's consistent with pressure and comes with a lot of power. You always have to watch out for Dillian."

British welterweight Conor Benn: "I wouldn't be surprised if Dillian Whyte [wins]. The [Deontay] Wilder fights have had a toll on Fury - he's been inactive for quite a while, so has Whyte. Whyte has got that dogfight in him, but so has Fury. I think Whyte is the bigger puncher of the two. I wouldn't be surprised if Whyte [wins], but I lean more towards Fury."

New Zealand's former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, who lost to Whyte in 2018: "Tyson is going to win by knockout between rounds five and nine. The undisputed fight will be after that and maybe Dillian can fight me. I want to right that wrong."

Swedish heavyweight Otto Wallin, who lost to Fury on points in 2019: "It's going to be a tough night for Dillian. He's the shorter guy, the smaller guy. He has power but he will need faster feet and faster hands to get close to Fury.

"He needs to make sure he doesn't let Fury bully him around. But I think Fury will dictate how this fight will play out. He will try and outbox him and then maybe go for a late stoppage, but I predict he will win on points."

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis: "I think Dillian Whyte is going to find it difficult boxing a tall guy like Tyson Fury. And even catching him."