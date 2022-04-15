Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Conor Benn is undefeated in 20 pro fights so far

Conor Benn v Chris van Heerden Venue: Manchester Arena, Manchester Date: Saturday, 16 April Coverage: Listen to live coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live from 22:00 GMT; reaction on the BBC Sport website & app.

Conor Benn admits he "fears losing" as he prepares to begin his 2022 campaign in Manchester on Saturday night.

The welterweight, who defends his unblemished record against South African Chris van Heerden, plans to challenge for a world title this year.

Benn, 25, has become a big star in the last 18 months and admitted the prospect of a first defeat scares him.

"I actually fear losing. I don't know I'd handle it," Benn told BBC Sport.

"If you look at the start of my career, I was an excited puppy in every interview. I was a kid who thought he was a man.

"I'd knock a guy out and I'd be up with the fairies. And now it's like I'm more passionate. So much depends on me winning now, people see raw emotion."

Benn, the son of boxing legend Nigel Benn, admitted his own success has surprised him.

"I still can't believe it. Never did I think I'd be where I am now," he said.

"I got a little bit scared thinking 'how am I so far ahead from [my pro debut] when it just feels like yesterday?'.

"I feel like I've lived a whole life already.

"In terms of my family, the life I've provided for them and for myself, being mortgage free, being top five in every [boxing] governing body, selling out arenas - all these things. You're always on the chase and the hunt."

Plans for the future

Benn had hopes he could fight Amir Khan or Kell Brook

While southpaw Van Heerden is another good test for Benn, it is not the fight fans were hoping to see.

Benn was in talks to fight Kell Brook or Amir Khan but purse demands from both men caused Benn and his team to walk away from negotiations.

"They don't fancy the fight and I don't blame them," he said.

"Amir Khan and Kell Brook are big fights, but do they actually progress my career?

"Yordenis Ugas, Mikey Garcia, Danny Garcia, Jaron Ennis - those are progression fights. Those sort of fights that I believe are better for the development of my career."

WBA (Super) champion Ugas and WBC and IBF belt holder Errol Spence Jr will contest a unification bout just hours after Benn's own fight in Manchester.

Benn has suggested he would be keen to face the winner.

"I believe I'm ready for a world title," he said.

"It's a massive jump, especially in the welterweight division. They're all killers. From being able to punch to their accuracy and agility. I've got to be bang on.

"I've got confidence in myself and my ability and my work ethic. I believe I'm the best."

'Let van Heerden talk'

Conor has attracted a lot of attention because of who is father is, British great Nigel Benn

Van Heerden, 34, is an experienced fighter with just two losses - one of those coming against Spence Jr in 2015.

Benn says the former IBO champion contacted him directly asking for the fight, but Van Heerden has spent much of the build-up questioning the Briton's boxing ability.

Benn believes all his opponent like to "read from the same script".

"That's all rubbish," Benn said of Van Heerden's taunts. "I don't know if he believes I can't box. It is stupid if he does. Let him do the talking he's got to do.

"It's like if all my opponents have the same script. You can look at [my wins against] Sebastian Formella and Chris Algieri [to see my] boxing performances.

"I believe the fight will be whatever I want it to be."