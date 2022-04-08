Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk (left) beat Anthony Joshua by unanimous decision in September

Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn says the heavyweight's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk could be in the United Kingdom in June or July.

Ukrainian Usyk beat Johsua last year, taking the Briton's WBA, WBO and IBF belts on a unanimous points decision.

Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk suggested Saudi Arabia could host the return bout.

"We're in final negotiations for a couple of sites for either the end of June or early-to-mid-July," Hearn said.

"I reckon within two weeks we'll have some news in terms of where that's going to be.

"An option is in the UK. The difference is, we don't really need negotiations with a venue in the UK, we just book it."

The first fight between the two took place at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.

The rematch with Joshua, 32, had initially been targeted for May but was pushed back after Usyk enlisted in Ukraine's military in March following the Russian invasion.

The 35-year-old left his native Ukraine, where he had been helping to defend the country, on 23 March.

He confirmed the rematch two days later in an Instagram post, saying: "I decided to start preparing for a rematch with Anthony Joshua."