Galal Yafai won on his professional debut in February

Olympic gold medallist Galal Yafai will make his United States debut in his second appearance as a professional.

The 29-year-old, who won flyweight gold for Great Britain at the Tokyo Games, fights Puerto Rico's Miguel Cartagena at New York's Madison Square Garden.

That bout, on 30 April, is on a card topped by Ireland's Katie Taylor taking on Puerto Rico's Amanda Serrano.

"Boxing at such an iconic venue in just my second fight is a massive box ticked for me," said Yafai.

Yafai stopped Mexico's Carlos Bautista in the fifth round on his debut in the paid ranks at London's O2 Arena in February.