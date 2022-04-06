Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tommy Fury has seven wins from seven professional fights

British light-heavyweight Tommy Fury will fight for the first time in eight months when he faces Poland's Daniel Bocianski on 23 April.

Fury, 22, will face Bocianski on the undercard of his brother Tyson Fury's world heavyweight title bout against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

He was due to face Jake Paul in December, but could not fight the YouTube star due to injury and illness.

Bocianski, 27, has lost once in 11 bouts going into the six-round contest.

Promoter Frank Warren has announced Fury-Whyte will be open to 94,000 fans at the national stadium after local authority Brent Council agreed additional tickets could be sold.

WBC world heavyweight champion Fury has not fought in the United Kingdom since 2018 when he beat Francesco Pianeta in Belfast.