Josh Taylor remains undisputed light-welterweight world champion after controversially edging Jack Catterall

Josh Taylor would "100% like" to stage a rematch with Jack Catterall after controversially defeating the English challenger, but says it will prove "almost impossible" in the short term.

The Scot clung on to his WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO light-welterweight world titles with a split-decision win in February.

One of the judges, Ian John-Lewis, was later downgraded following a British Boxing Board of Control investigation.

"I wouldn't mind doing a rematch," Taylor told BBC Scotland.

"But if I stay at 140lbs it's proving almost impossible because the WBA have already ordered a mandatory defence and after that it will be the WBO then the WBC.

"It's going to be mandatory after mandatory so it's going to prove almost impossible to give Jack the rematch straight away.

"I would like to revisit the fight at some point, 100%, to prove to everyone else it was just an off night and that I am still one of the best fighters on the planet."

Taylor, 31, is Britain's first undisputed champion in the four-belt era, and aims to become a two-weight world title holder by moving up a division to welterweight.

He maintains he won the Glasgow Hydro duel, but admits he could have had no complaints had the decision gone against him.

"It was a close fight and when I watched it back, I scored it to myself 113-112 but I could see how it could have been a draw or one or two rounds to Jack," Taylor added.

"It was one of those fights where there were a few swing rounds that could have gone either way. It was basically who you preferred.

"Obviously the judges went in my favour but that's nothing to do with me. I'm very fortunate to keep the belts and I'm moving forward."