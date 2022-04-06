Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Gennady Golovkin has only lost once in 43 professional fights

Gennady Golovkin thinks his experience will give him the edge in his world middleweight unification bout against Japan's Ryota Murata on Saturday.

Kazakhstan boxer Golovkin, who turns 40 on Friday, will be fighting for the first time since December 2020.

Murata's WBA title is on the line, as are Golovkin's IBF and IBO belts.

"There are advantages and drawbacks with age," said Golovkin. "I see all the changes as positive. I get smarter - age gives me an additional edge."

Golovkin has 41 wins, one draw and one defeat from his 43 professional fights and added: "I've been in boxing pretty much my entire life.

"I feel in top form and if there is demand, if there are interesting offers, you'll continue to see me in the ring.

"I've achieved a lot and learned a lot during my career. I feel very comfortable in my current position."

Murata, 36, won Olympic gold in London 2012 but has only fought 18 times as a professional, with 16 wins and two losses.

The fight, which is expected to start at 12:00 BST on Saturday, was scheduled to take place on 29 December, but had to be delayed because of coronavirus restrictions.

"It is going to be a top-class fight and of course this is the fight that warrants fans' attention, to say the least," said Golovkin.

"Both fighters are power punchers, both fighters are dangerous and I would say it's totally unpredictable how it might play out."

A win for Golovkin could lead to a third bout against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, the only man to defeat him as a professional.

Many felt Golovkin edged a September 2017 meeting only for the result to be a controversial draw, before Mexican Alvarez had his arm raised 12 months later with a tight points decision.