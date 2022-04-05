Lee Selby won 28 of his 32 fights as a professional

Lee Selby, Wales' 12th and most recent world champion boxer, has announced his retirement from the sport.

The 35-year-old made the announcement on social media in the wake of his defeat to Gustavo Lemos in Argentina last month, the first time in his career he had lost by stoppage.

Selby held the world IBF featherweight title from 2015 to 2018.

"I exit the ring with no regrets, happy, healthy and my family financially secure," he wrote.

Selby has called time on a professional career which spanned 14 years, having made his debut in 2008 on a small hall show in Newport against Sid Razak.

He won Celtic and Welsh titles before his first notable career victory saw him upset Stephen Smith in 2011 in Liverpool to win the Commonwealth featherweight title.

Another notable away-day victory saw Selby beat Martin Lindsey in Belfast in 2013 to capture the British title and edge towards a world title opportunity.

That eventually - and perhaps belatedly - came in 2015 when Selby stopped the unbeaten Evgeny Gradovich to become IBF featherweight world champion.

The Barry-boxer successfully defended his title five times before losing it to Josh Warrington in a stadium fight at Leeds' Elland Road.

Selby won his next two fights, but suffered a contentious split-decision defeat to George Kambosos, who went on to beat Teofimo Lopez to become lightweight world champion.

Selby's last fight was an eliminator for another shot at Kambosos, but he was stopped by Lemos.

"After 27 years as an amateur and professional boxer, I know the time is right for me to hang up the gloves," Selby wrote in a statement.

"Being raised on the council estate in Barry, south Wales, you learn early on about adversity. For many young people the burden of growing up in poverty takes its toll, but boxing saved me more than I ever thought possible."

Selby admits he had to work hard to reach the levels he did, especially as he was not the most talented member of his family, with his brother Andrew also boxing professionally.

"I am forever grateful to my mum and dad who took me and my brothers to Rhoose Amateur Boxing Club and Craig Smyth who always supported me. I had around 90 amateur contests, but it was my brother Andrew who was the star attraction for the Selby family in the amateurs," he added.

"I had to do things the hard way, going the traditional route winning every possible title along the way including the Welsh, Celtic, British, Commonwealth, European and IBF world title. I won the Lonsdale belt outright and successfully defended my world title on five occasions.

"Of my 32 professional contests, 22 of those bouts were either title fights or 12-round contests. I am proud to be the 12th Welshman to win a world title and my name will now forever sit in the record books alongside those great fighters. When I look back on my career, I have realised everything I set out to achieve.

"My biggest thank you goes to all my fans, your support over the years has been incredible. I exit the ring with no regrets, happy, healthy and with my family financially secure. Boxing has been my life and I am sure my involvement in the sport will continue in the years to come as I look to set new goals."