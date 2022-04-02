Last updated on .From the section Boxing

WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall sensationally knocked out Femke Hermans to set up a potential undisputed clash with long-term rival Claressa Shields later this year.

Marshall, 30, unleashed a brutal left hook in the third round as the Belgian challenger hit the canvas by a neutral corner, with referee Howard Foster instantly waving off the fight.

While there was no official announcement of Shields-Marshall taking place next, negotiations are understood to be in the final stages.

American Shields, 27, entered the ring following Marshall's win at the Utility Arena in Newcastle and the two champions went head-to-head before security intervened.

Shields and Marshall share a rivalry dating back to their amateur days. The Hartlepool fighter says she would like a rematch, this time as professionals and for all of the middleweight belts, to take place in the United Kingdom this summer.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the win, Marshall added: "Claressa the boxer, we've had a couple of encounters in the ring... what she's done in the sport is unbelievable. Claressa the person, I don't like her and she doesn't like me."

