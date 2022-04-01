Close menu

Josh Warrington wants Leo Santa Cruz fight next in the United States

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

IBF world featherweight champion Josh Warrington wants to fight four-weight world champion Leo Santa Cruz in the United States in his next fight.

Warrington, 31, regained his title with a seventh-round stoppage of Spain's Kiko Martinez in Leeds on Saturday.

"Santa Cruz is a name I've been shouting out for a long time," said Warrington, who suffered a broken jaw and left hand in the Martinez fight.

Mexican Santa Cruz, 33, is the current WBA super-featherweight champion.

"Santa Cruz was the champion when I first won the title back in 2018," added Warrington. "It's got the attachment of going to America - how long have I been saying I want to go to the States?

"I've done everything I want to do over here in terms of the venues I want to fight in.

"It's a personal goal I want to achieve by fighting in America in someone else's backyard - Santa Cruz in the States."

All of Santa Cruz's last 20 fights have been in the States and he has held world titles at bantamweight, super-bantamweight, featherweight and super-featherweight.

He was the last man to hold the WBA 'super' version of the featherweight championship, although his two last fights have been at the super-featherweight category.

Leo Santa Cruz
Leo Santa Cruz (left) has 38 wins, two losses and one draw from his 41 bouts, including a win and a loss in two close fights with Belfast's two-weight world champion Carl Frampton

Warrington has also spoken of his desire to fight Mauricio Lara for a third time.

Lara, 24, is the only man to beat Warrington in 33 fights as a professional after a shock ninth-round win in February 2021, with their rematch seven months later ending in two rounds when the Mexican suffered a cut following an accidental clash of heads.

Another potential opponent is Nottingham's 33-year-old Leigh Wood, who retained his WBA 'regular' featherweight championship last month thanks to a dramatic last-round knockout of Ireland's Michael Conlan.

"Those fights would be fantastic," added Warrington.

"Santa Cruz, then putting Lara to bed and then Leigh Wood, a big domestic showdown at [Nottingham Forest's] the City Ground.

"That would be fantastic. I would be more than happy with that. Let's just see what happens."

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport