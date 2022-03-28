Last updated on .From the section Boxing

In this week's Fight Talk, we look back at Josh Warrington's stunning win over Spain's Kiko Martinez in front of a sell-out crowd at the First Direct Arena in Leeds to regain the IBF featherweight title on Saturday night.

We ask what's next for the Leeds Warrior? Will we see a huge domestic bout between Warrington and the WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood this summer or will the 31-year-old make his way across the pond?

And we also see that Jake Paul has made an offer to Will Smith and Chris Rock after Smith slapped the comedian at the Oscars on Sunday night.

Warrington becomes a two-time world champ

Warrington became a two-time world champion after stopping Martinez in the seventh round in a scintillating contest.

Here's how social media reacted. Warrington took to social media to simply tell us one thing.

Heavyweight Derek Chisora praised Warrington's heart in claiming the IBF gold in Leeds.

Leeds United congratulated Warrington on the win, while their defender Luke Ayling accompanied the Leeds Warrior to the ring much to the delight of the home crowd.

Former two weight world champion Carl Frampton believes Martinez, 36, should sail off into the sunset as Spain's greatest ever fighter.

No fry-ups for Warrington

Warrington and Martinez showed off their devastating facial injuries following their brutal bout.

The two-time world champion was taken immediately to hospital after the conclusion of the bout with a suspected broken hand and fractured jaw.

Warrington then took to social media to confirm his jaw was indeed broken.

In a video posted on Instagram, he said: "The jaw is looking this size now. I've got a liquid day this week and next. No fry-ups on a Monday like normal."

Warning: Graphic content

Matchroom chairman and boxing promoter Eddie Hearn praised Warrington's bravery in fighting on with the injuries.

Martinez also took to Instagram to show the severe swelling to his eyes but was quick to post another video of him doing some light cardio. The Spaniard wrote: "I can lose or win, but to teach my daughters not to give up, you have to get up."

Dirty or fair tactics from Warrington?

Warrington was accused of head-butting Martinez throughout the fight.

Boxing trainer Adam Booth hinted on Twitter about what he perceived to be the use of the head by Warrington

And some fans agreed.

However, BBC 5 Live commentator Frampton defended the Leeds fighter, even referencing one of the greats.

Wood v Warrington?

An all-British showdown against Nottingham's and WBA Regular champion Wood at Nottingham Forest's City Ground has been touted as a possible next fight.

Warrington told 5 Live Boxing he would like to fight in the United States with unification fights against WBC champion Mark Magsayo or WBO belt-holder Emanuel Navarrete possibilities. However, he also admitted that an "away day" in Nottingham could tempt him.

Warrington has had his eyes on a big fight in the United States but will he and Wood inevitably clash? Fans were split on what Warrington should do next.

Smith slaps Rock

Hollywood actor Smith slapped Rock in the face on stage at the Oscars after the comic made a joke about the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith belatedly apologised to Rock, but YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul would like to see them in the ring, offering £11.5million ($15m) apiece to box on the undercard of his own next fight in August.