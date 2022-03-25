Last updated on .From the section Boxing

McCormack won Olympic silver in 2021 before joining the professional ranks

Olympic silver medallist Pat McCormack launched his professional career with a first-round stoppage of Justin Menzie.

McCormack, 26, delivered a devastating right hook to the body of the 38-year-old just one minute and 38 seconds into the six-round bout in Newcastle.

The British welterweight said: "I told you if I smelt blood I was going to take it and I've got a first-round stoppage, so I couldn't be happier.

"To become a world champion, that's what I'm in for."

Speaking to Eurosport, the decorated amateur added: "I wanted to become Olympic champion, but I didn't get it, I got silver, but I'm going for world champion next. It's going to be a few years down the line, obviously.

"I'm going to move at the pace I need to move at. We'll take the big fights when they come. We're going to sell out this arena one day, and St James' Park as well."

The president of fight promoter Probellum Boxing, Richard Schaefer, recently said McCormack can follow in the footsteps of Mexico's Canelo Alvarez and become the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

And the north-east fighter made short work of Britain's Menzie, who holds a record of five wins, six defeats and a draw.

Earlier in the night at Newcastle's Utilita Arena, Troy Williamson survived a knockdown to out-point Mason Cartwright and retain his British super-welterweight title in a thrilling fight.

Williamson, 30, was sent to the canvas in round two by the challenger, 29, but prevailed 116-111, 117-112 and 114-113 on the judges' scorecards.