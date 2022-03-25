Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk (left) beat Anthony Joshua by unanimous decision in September

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has confirmed he is preparing for a rematch with Britain's Anthony Joshua.

Usyk is set to face Joshua in July external-link after his victory last year saw him crowned unified heavyweight champion.

The 35-year-old left his native Ukraine, where he had been helping to defend the country from the Russian invasion, on Wednesday.

"I decided to start preparing for a rematch with Anthony Joshua," Usyk posted on Instagram external-link on Friday.

Usyk won the WBA, WBO IBF and IBO belts from Joshua on a unanimous points decision in London in September.

The rematch with Joshua had initially been targeted for May but was pushed back following the Russian invasion.

Usyk enlisted in Ukraine's military in March following the Russian invasion.

A banner reading "Hands off Ukraine, Putin!" could be seen behind Usyk in his Instagram video.

"A large number of my friends support me, all the rest of the good and peace, thank God for everything," he wrote.