Last updated on .From the section Boxing

By Kal Sajad BBC Sport at First Direct Arena

Briton Josh Warrington sensationally knocked out Spain's Kiko Martinez in the seventh round to become a two-time IBF featherweight champion.

In front of his loyal home fans at First Direct Arena in Leeds, the 31-year-old dropped the Spaniard in the first round before the fight was halted two minutes 12 seconds into the seventh.

The two fighters met in 2017, Warrington edging a close points decision, but this time the 'Leeds Warrior' won in clinical fashion.

Warrington wins for the first time since October 2019 and regains the title he held between 2018 and January 2021.

More to follow.