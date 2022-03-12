Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Taylor (left) has won all 20 of her professional bouts and will defend her WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO lightweight titles against Serrano

Ireland's Katie Taylor says headlining New York's Madison Square Garden in a historic fight against Amanda Serrano is what she was "born for".

The 35-year-old undisputed lightweight champion's meeting with Serrano on 30 April will be the first female bout to top the bill at the iconic venue.

"These are the kinds of nights you absolutely dream of," she said.

"These big, huge, mega fights are the kind of fights I've always wanted to be involved in ever since I was a kid."

Taylor, who as a 15-year-old in 2001 fought the first officially sanctioned female boxing match in Ireland and went on to win Olympic gold at London 2012, said her meeting with seven-weight champion Serrano will "be the biggest fight of my career".

"I'm so excited about it," she told Laura Whitmore on BBC Radio 5 Live. "These are the kinds of fights I feel I was born for.

"It will be the toughest fight of my career, of both our careers, I think. I genuinely believe this is the biggest fight in boxing right now. It's a real 50-50 fight and it will involve a lot of heart and a lot of courage and we will definitely be in the trenches.

"I am trying to make the most of my time in the sport.

"I don't know how many years I've got left in the sport. I just want to continue to make history in the sport and continue to push back the boundaries and want to be involved in these big mega fights."

When challenger Serrano, the unified featherweight champion, met Taylor at a media conference in London in February, the Puerto Rican boxer suggested it take place over 12 rounds of three minutes as do in men's title fights. Women's title fights currently take place over 10 rounds of two minutes.

At the time Taylor said the the fight was "already iconic as it is" but in her latest interview clarified that she would have "no problem fighting 12 three-minute rounds".

"But obviously I don't want to fight 12 three-minute rounds on a 10 two-minute round pay check," she added.

"We absolutely need a pay rise for that kind of fight."

Taylor was also asked whether she might one day consider following opponent Serrano into mixed martial arts.

"I definitely wouldn't turn it down straight away," she replied.

"I have no experience in the likes of wresting or Brazilian jiu jitsu, but if the price is right I might consider it."