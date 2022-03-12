Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Leigh Wood produced a stunning last-round knockout of Michael Conlan to retain his WBA featherweight title in an incredible fight in Nottingham.

Wood was knocked down by a crushing overhand left in the first round and was in desperate trouble in the second.

But he fought his way back into it despite a bad cut in the fifth.

Wood produced a stunning punch in the last round with Belfast's Conlan knocked out of the ring before he received extensive medical treatment.

There were worrying scenes and Wood stopped his celebrations to ensure his opponent was OK. Conlan was then taken from the ring on a stretcher.

"First of all I just hope Michael is all right, I can't celebrate until I know he is all right," Wood told Dazn.

"He is so tough and it was a bad knockout so I just want to see he is all right."

A fan from the stands also tried to get into the ring after the fight, but was stopped by security.

Promoter Eddie Hearn called Wood's win "one of the greatest comebacks" but added "we're all praying for Michael".

"It looked a masterclass from Michael and coming into the 12th I could not see a way Leigh could turn the fight around.

"Michael was two ahead going into the last round, Leigh Wood had to knock him out in the 12th and he did.

"I would love to celebrate but all our thoughts are with Michael."

More to follow.