Jack Catterall believes he clearly won the fight against undisputed super lightweight champion Josh Taylor

The British Boxing Board of Control has 'downgraded' a judge for his controversial scorecard in Josh Taylor's fight with Jack Catterall.

The undisputed light-welterweight clash in Glasgow saw Scottish champion Taylor awarded a split-decision win.

Ian John-Lewis scored the bout 114-111 in Taylor's favour, prompting a review.

The BBBoC denied the official's scorecard affected the "overall result of the contest", but it took "issue with his margin" of victory for Taylor.

The other two judges marked the contest closer, with Howard Foster going for Catterall by 113-112 and Victor Laughlin giving it to Taylor - who was knocked down in the eighth round - by a score of 113-112.

In a statement, the board said: "Having considered Mr Ian John-Lewis' explanation, the Stewards of the Board decided to downgrade Mr John-Lewis from an A Star Class to an A Class Official.

"The board has contacted the WBO, WBC, IBF and WBA, supporting Jack Catterall to be made mandatory challenger for each or all championship sanctioning bodies."

Taylor, 31, was fighting on home soil against Englishman Catterall, 28, and says he has suffered "personal attacks" on him and his family members since the result of February's meeting.

He intends to move up in weight, shattering hopes of an immediate rematch and it is unlikely Catterall will be given a second chance to become undisputed light-welterweight champion.