WBA featherweight champion Wood has won 25 fights with two defeats

Champion Leigh Wood says Michael Conlan's "over-confidence is a sign of weakness", before their WBA featherweight clash on Saturday.

Wood, 33, won the title in a shock victory over China's Xu Can last summer and will be making a first defence in his home city of Nottingham.

Belfast-fighter Conlan, 30, is undefeated in 16 professional bouts.

"He seems truly confident, but if he really was then he wouldn't need to show it," Wood told BBC Sport.

Conlan was in a jovial mood when the pair first came face-to-face in January, gifting Wood a signed boxing glove, and in Thursday's media conference he said it is "the most relaxed and calm" he has ever been before a fight.

"We've seen a bit of everything in the build-up from him," Wood said. "He's been agitated, nice, aggressive, funny - but always confident.

"The art of war is when you're strong, seem weak, and when you're weak, seem strong."

'I won't buckle under pressure'

While many boxers were inactive for large periods during the Coronavirus pandemic, Wood burst onto the world-stage with a 12th-round stoppage win over Xu in a fight he took on just six weeks' notice.

He says while he is now "much more recognised when out and about", there is no risk of letting the new-found fame create complacency against 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Conlan.

"My routine is still the same. I go and train down in Essex and then come back and see my kids at the weekend," Wood said.

"But I've won my world title, so now come and try and take this away from me."

Wood has grafted his way to world-title glory; making his debut at Nottingham's Clifton Leisure Centre in 2011 and fighting on small hall shows.

In comparison, Conlan signed up to US promoters Top Rank and made his professional debut at New York's Madison Square Garden Theatre in 2017.

But with 9,000 fans expected to be in Nottingham this weekend, Wood disagrees with the notion his opponent is better equipped to fight on the big stage.

"I've also been on Carl Froch's undercard in a packed arena in Nottingham," he said. "I thrive on big crowds. I won't trip, stumble and buckle under pressure."

A fairytale comeback

Wood's career has not been without major setbacks, however. He was stopped by Gavin McDonnell in 2014 and lost a majority decision to Jazza Dickens in 2020.

"After the Jazza defeat I didn't think about hanging the gloves up, nor did I look at the fight and beat myself up," Wood said.

"I looked at why did I lose? How can I get better? And what can I work on?"

He linked up with coach Ben Davison, who recently won the trainer of the year at the British Boxing Board of Control awards, and the partnership was an instant success.

"Ben has been invaluable to me," Wood said. "He's a great guy. Very honest and I trust him wholeheartedly, inside and outside the ring and that's what makes it great relationship."

Wood beat Reece Mould for the British featherweight title in February 2021 before winning a world title five months later. He says other boxers at domestic level, particularly those with blemishes on their record, can learn from his comeback story.

"Don't just fight anyone and take fights and chase the money," he advised. "Focus on yourself. Focus on improving. When you get to that level, the money will then come."

Super champ? Unification fights?

Conlan - a 2016 Olympic bronze medallist - claimed the interim WBA world title by defeating TJ Doheny in August

As for the future, Wood expects there will be more life-changing opportunities for him to grab should he overcome Conlan's challenge.

Leo Santa Cruz holds the WBA's 'super' belt and could be next, although the Mexican star has not competed at featherweight for over two years.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has also suggested the winner of Wood-Conlan could be upgraded to 'super' status if Cruz continues to operate at super-featherweight.

Leeds fighter Josh Warrington faces Spain's IBF champion Kiko Martinez on 26 March, and Wood says he would welcome the chance to unify the decision.

"I deserve those fights," he said, before adding: "If I win this fight I'll think about it then, because at the moment my head is firmly focused on Michael Conlan."