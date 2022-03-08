Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan face-off in January's pre-fight press conference as fight promoter Eddie Hearn looks on

Belfast boxer Michael Conlan says he believes he is better equipped to become a world champion now than when he initially hoped to fight for a title belt before the Covid pandemic in 2020.

The undefeated 30-year-old will challenge Leigh Wood for his WBA featherweight crown at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Saturday.

"I'm more prepared to become a world champion than I was then," said Conlan of the delay to his title tilt.

"I'm in a better place now."

Speaking to BBC Sport Northern Ireland, Conlan added: "If it hadn't been for the pandemic I'd have won a world title that year [2020] so I've had to put the brakes on for two years and the routes have changed over that time.

"It could have happened sooner but everything happens for a reason. I've never been in better shape and I'm really excited."

'Winning the title in Nottingham would be even sweeter'

Wood's first defence of the title he won impressively in July by stopping China's Xu Can in the 12th round will take place in his home city.

Conlan, who claimed an 18th straight professional victory by defeating TJ Doheny to claim the WBA's interim belt at Falls Park in August 2021, had hoped the contest would be staged in New York on 17 March, St Patrick's Day but says he is unperturbed by the Nottingham venue.

"I have fought in people's backyards before so going to Nottingham is not going to bother me. To win the belt there would make it even sweeter," added the London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist.

"I've always known this moment would come in my career. I can now show people what I can actually do against these better opponents. It's great that I'm at this point now, it feels like a long time."

Conlan claimed the interim WBA world title by defeating TJ Doheny in August

'I don't think anyone can beat me on my best day'

Wood's record reads 25 victories from 27 fights since making his debut in the paid ranks in 2011 but Conlan has an unshakeable belief that he will be world champion come Saturday night.

"I just focus on myself and what I can do and let others look at the opponent and analyse what he can do. I kind of figure it out in the first few seconds of standing in front of him," added the Belfast man.

"I'll be focused on producing the best Michael Conlan and being the best featherweight in the world.

"I don't think anyone can beat me on my best day and the challenge is to bring my best day to the Motorpoint Arena on 12 March.

"Leigh is a very good fighter, a tough fighter, who has shown his grit in the past and carries a bit of power.

Leigh Wood is a former British, Commonwealth and WBO European champion

"He's also a good boxer, he has a lot of good attributes but everything he has I have an answer to. It's a tough challenge but one I know I'll overcome.

"I've sometimes struggled to perform against lesser opponents - I always perform better against the better guys, that's why I'm so excited about this.

"This is the best boxer I've fought since I became a professional and I'm looking forward to putting on my best performance. I know I can separate the occasion from the fight.

"I think it will be a tactical fight for a while, then he may have to throw caution to the wind to try to take me out, which will be his downfall."

'It's all within touching distance'

Wood, 33, claimed one version of the WBA's world title with his victory in July, with Mexico's Leo Santa Cruz holding the sanctioning body's 'super champion' belt.

"If it is there's a unification fight against the winner of the IBF world title fight between Josh Warrington or Kiko Martinez on 26 March," added Conlan.

"If it's not upgraded then there's a potential fight against Leo Santa Cruz so that makes me not really care if it's upgraded or not.

"That would be bigger than anything, something I'd really look forward to and someone I'd love to face.

"It's all within touching distance now. I just have to do the business."