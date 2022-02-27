Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall both celebrated the final bell, but the Scot was declared winner

The British Boxing Board of Control will investigate the scoring in Josh Taylor's split decision win over Jack Catterall on Saturday.

Scot Taylor, 31, retained his WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO light-welterweight belts against the 28-year-old Englishman.

But many onlookers at Glasgow's OVO Hydro believed Catterall should have been declared the new world champion.

The BBBoC said it "will be investigating the scoring of this contest and will advise accordingly".

The board does not have the power to overturn the result.

Still unbeaten, Taylor has suggested the bout will be his last at light-welterweight.