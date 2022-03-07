Last updated on .From the section Boxing

In this week's Fight Talk, Tyson Fury says he will retire from boxing following the upcoming heavyweight clash with Dillian Whyte in April. But will the WBC champion actually hang up his gloves?

Also, after months of speculation, Anthony Joshua confirms his new head trainer and will Amir Khan invoke his rematch clause against Kell Brook after the one-sided nature of their clash last month?

Here's your weekly fix of boxing news.

Fury's Farewell Fight?

British heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has said he will soon retire from boxing, claiming he has more money than he will ever need.

'The Gypsy King' is set to face Dillian Whyte at Wembley on 23 April.

Fury, a two-time heavyweight champion, has caused quite a stir with these comments and while some understand his reasoning, many fight fans don't think he will actually go through it.

Here's how social media reacted.

Fury can be considered a bit of a wind-up merchant - and Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested he's not falling for it.

"If you believe anything Tyson Fury says, you're absolutely mad," Hearn said.

There are huge potential fights out there for Fury should he overcome Whyte.

The undefeated champion could fight Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed clash or be involved in an all-British super fight against Anthony Joshua.

Fury has also welcomed a crossover fight with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou next year.

"I don't class that as a real boxing fight. That's going to be a special fight," he told The MMA Hour. "That will be in a cage with 4oz gloves in Las Vegas at the Raiders Stadium."

Where do you stand? Will Fury's fight against Whyte be the last time we see him in a competitive boxing bout? Are you interested in seeing a fight between Fury and Ngannou?

Joshua announces new coach

Anthony Joshua has confirmed his new head trainer as the heavyweight prepares for a rematch against Usyk.

"I'm working with Angel Fernandez," Joshua told Boxing Social.

"Full time, video analysis, tactician, pad man, sparring, dietician, strength and conditioning, cardio. You know what I'm saying like? Yeah."

Since losing to Usyk in London last September, 'AJ' has spent time in America in various boxing gyms linking up with renowned coaches including Eddy Reynoso, Virgil Hunter, and Ronnie Shields.

However, the 2012 Olympic gold medallist now seems set to remain in Britain with London-based coach Fernandez.

Here's how boxing fans reacted on social media.

Khan v Brook II?

The general consensus late on Saturday 19 February was that Amir Khan's time as a boxer was well and truly over.

The Bolton man was outclassed by rival Kell Brook in Manchester and looked a shadow of his former self.

Khan, 35, is a former unified light-welterweight world champion and hinted in the post-fight media conference that his time was up.

"I need to sit down with my family, but it is more towards the end of my career," Khan said after the loss. "The love of the sport isn't there anymore. That is a sign for me that I should maybe be calling it a day."

But in a somewhat unexpected turnaround, Khan could be set to invoke his rematch clause against Brook.

"I think the word on the street is true - Amir Khan doesn't want to call it a day," Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom told Sky Sports.

"I can't see it, but Amir is convinced. We'll hear his reasons in the next few days and we'll have to take it from there."

Khan meanwhile posted this cryptic message on Twitter.

Sheffield's Brook responded to the news that Khan could be willing to fight again by telling Sky Sports: "If he wants another whooping, he can have another whooping."

Given how one-sided the first fight was, many boxing fans do not believe a rematch is needed.

