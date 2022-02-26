Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Taylor (left) retained his WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO belts

Josh Taylor said "I know I won" after his split decision victory over Jack Catterall but conceded it was not his best performance.

The Scot held on to his status as undisputed light-welterweight world champion after England's Catterall looked to have claimed an upset.

It was Taylor's first defence of his WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO belts.

"I took over in the second half of the fight and I won the fight," Taylor told the BBC.

"I didn't think I needed to get the stoppage. He stole a couple of the middle rounds but overall I won the 12 rounds fine. It wasn't my best performance but we move on.

"I won the fight, I know I won the fight."

Still unbeaten, Taylor hinted Saturday's bout would be his last at light-welterweight but did not rule out a rematch with Catterall.

"We'll see how it goes," he added. "It's probably my last fight at 140 to be honest but we'll see how it goes.

"Anybody, anybody in the world - 147, 140, I'll fight anybody.

"I just felt a little tight in the first half of the fight. A little bit too tense, trying a little bit too hard. Being the favourite, I had to put a lot of pressure on myself to put in a good performance.

"I left it a little bit too late to get the weight down but it's no excuse. The weight wasn't an issue from the performance.

"He did everything I knew he was going to do, it just wasn't the best performance from me."