Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Kurt Walker is declared the winner as he an impressive start to his pro career in Glasgow

Irish Olympian Kurt Walker stopped Jaroslav Hriadel in the opening round on his professional debut in Glasgow on Saturday night.

The Lisburn featherweight sent his Czech opponent to the canvas with a left hook to the body.

Hriadel managed to beat the count at nine but referee Darren Maxwell had seen enough and stopped the fight

The planned four-round contest was on the undercard of the Josh Taylor-Jack Catterall world light-welterweight title fight.

Walker won Commonwealth Games silver and gold at the EU Championships and European Games as an amateur.

The 26-year-old was one win short of a medal at the Tokyo Olympics after stunning world champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov.

He boxed to a memorable 4-1 split decision victory over Mirzakhalilov to reach the quarter-finals but was narrowly beaten by America's Duke Ragan.