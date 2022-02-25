Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Alvarez boasts a record of 57 wins, two draws and the one loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013

Undisputed world super-middleweight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will step up to light-heavyweight to fight WBA champion Dmitry Bivol on 7 May.

His most recent bout was November's win over American Caleb Plant, becoming the first man to hold the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO super-middleweight crowns.

On facing Russia's Bivol in Las Vegas, Alvarez said: "It is another great challenge for me and my career."

Bivol, also 31, is undefeated in his 19 professional bouts, with 11 of the victories coming by knockout.

He has held the WBA light-heavyweight title since 2016, defending the belt 10 times.

Now he will face Mexico's Alvarez in the first of a multi-fight deal with Matchroom and DAZN, with the second set for September.

"I always only wanted to fight the best. I believe that the rest of my goals will begin to materialise on 7 May," said Bivol.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn said the multi-fight deal with Alvarez was "an absolute honour".

"Canelo transcends boxing and is the biggest star in the sport," said Hearn.