Tyson Fury to fight Dillian Whyte at Wembley on 23 April

Last updated on .From the section Boxingcomments43

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury has not fought in the UK since August 2018

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will meet Dillian Whyte in an all-British fight at Wembley on 23 April.

Whyte signed a contract to meet the WBC champion earlier this week just hours before the deadline.

Fury, who is unbeaten with 31 wins and one draw, has not fought in the UK since August 2018 when he beat Francesco Pianeta in Belfast.

Whyte, who has 28 wins and two losses in his 30-fight career, is the mandatory challenger for the WBC belt.

Fury's last outing saw him retain his title with an 11th-round knockout of American Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in their third fight.

"Tyson Fury coming home to fight under the arch at Wembley Stadium is a fitting reward for the number one heavyweight in the world following his exploits across the Atlantic in his epic trilogy against Deontay Wilder," said promoter Frank Warren, whose Queensberry Promotions won the purse bid to stage the fight.

"The fact that this mandatory defence of his WBC title comes against another Brit only adds to the occasion. They are two of the biggest characters in British sport and both normally have plenty to say for themselves.

"It is going to be an incredible night and a huge occasion for sport in this country that will capture the imagination of fans right across the world."

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

45 comments

  • Comment posted by The Honest Truth, today at 17:40

    Hope Dillian shuts up Tyson 'found guilty by the UK doping agency but claimed it to be wild boar, then banned for 2 years but all of a sudden became depressed' Fury

    Good luck Dillian...we need a real champ like you not chumps like Wilder, Fury and AJ

  • Comment posted by John H, today at 17:40

    Right at this moment I really dont care,its not the most important event in the world.

  • Comment posted by warwick_hunt_, today at 17:39

    Tyson 'the proctologist' Fury, expert in bums

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 17:39

    No penny spent here.

  • Comment posted by Baldrick, today at 17:39

    IF WEMPLEY IS STILL STANDING

  • Comment posted by otfan, today at 17:38

    He probably won't, but I hope Whyte wins.

  • Comment posted by Cheddar, today at 17:38

    “This is a serious grudge match. These guys really hate each other”

    BBC pundits before every single boxing match ever

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 17:38

    I appreciate that Dillian Whyte very much wants to fight Tyson Fury. But I think the average sports fan wants to see Fury /Joshua and /or Fury/Usyk . Why can't boxing organise itself to give the fans what they want?

  • Comment posted by Dalv, today at 17:37

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by nickouk, today at 17:37

    Poor fight

  • Comment posted by Tommy81, today at 17:37

    Fury to a job on Whyte like he did Chisora I reckon. Jab him to bits at a distance.

    But Whyte is a better boxer than Wilder so should be interesting.

  • Comment posted by RichardRichard, today at 17:37

    Not at 5 AM, then. Thank God.

    • Reply posted by Tommy81, today at 17:38

      Tommy81 replied:
      I know. Makes a refreshing change hey!

  • Comment posted by Gert Buster, today at 17:36

    What is uncle Eddie gonna charge us for ppv I wonder

    • Reply posted by Duncan , today at 17:39

      Duncan replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by nuke_em_all, today at 17:36

    Waste of time fight. Only ever gonna be one winner. No chance i will be paying for it.

  • Comment posted by xspy7yie, today at 17:35

    Fury will take him to school

  • Comment posted by No chance, today at 17:33

    i hope Klitschko doesn't do anything stupid and rash in Kyiv. Troubling times for his country. the boxing world is thinking of you big man

    • Reply posted by leeroy111, today at 17:36

      leeroy111 replied:
      love to see him knock out that womble Putin

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 17:33

    It'll will be a nice distraction from the nukes flying overhead.

  • Comment posted by Glen Hammond, today at 17:32

    Whyte to win in giganté upset

    • Reply posted by Tongue in Cheek, today at 17:34

      Tongue in Cheek replied:
      It's worth a couple of quid at the bookies

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:31

    Tyson Fury to Win comfortably, a big difference in class.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 17:33

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      The man has no class whatsoever.
      Decent boxer though.

  • Comment posted by bludfamtv, today at 17:30

    respect to whyte for being quiet, no bs on social media, just focusing on his training.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport