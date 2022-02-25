Tyson Fury has not fought in the UK since August 2018

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will meet Dillian Whyte in an all-British fight at Wembley on 23 April.

Whyte signed a contract to meet the WBC champion earlier this week just hours before the deadline.

Fury, who is unbeaten with 31 wins and one draw, has not fought in the UK since August 2018 when he beat Francesco Pianeta in Belfast.

Whyte, who has 28 wins and two losses in his 30-fight career, is the mandatory challenger for the WBC belt.

Fury's last outing saw him retain his title with an 11th-round knockout of American Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in their third fight.

"Tyson Fury coming home to fight under the arch at Wembley Stadium is a fitting reward for the number one heavyweight in the world following his exploits across the Atlantic in his epic trilogy against Deontay Wilder," said promoter Frank Warren, whose Queensberry Promotions won the purse bid to stage the fight.

"The fact that this mandatory defence of his WBC title comes against another Brit only adds to the occasion. They are two of the biggest characters in British sport and both normally have plenty to say for themselves.

"It is going to be an incredible night and a huge occasion for sport in this country that will capture the imagination of fans right across the world."

