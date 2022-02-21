Josh Taylor is "annoyed" Jack Catterall has taken a shortcut to being a possible undisputed champion

"He's definitely nervous, I know he's got self-doubts. It's his first shot at the big time and you can tell he's nervous."

Few fighters are as intense in the build-up to a match as Josh Taylor and, in Jack Catterall, he senses an opponent that may have bitten off more than he can chew.

"He'll definitely be feeling it more than I am in terms of nerves and a little bit of fear," Taylor tells BBC Scotland before their world super-lightweight title fight at the Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday.

"He knows he's up against a world-class opponent and he knows he has to bring his A-game. If he doesn't, he's not getting anywhere near the titles."

It was not so long ago that Taylor was the hungry underdog chasing titles and glory. Now the 31-year-old is an experienced campaigner at world level, a stage his English opponent, three years his junior, has yet to sample.

"He is untested at world level, this is his first shot at it," Taylor says of the WBO's mandatory challenger. "I do believe he is a good, world-class operator. I don't believe he's quite as good as me, but I have to prove that on Saturday.

"I believe, if I turn up, it's a no-contest in terms of who's the better boxer, the better fighter and the better thinker in there. I'm better than him in every department, but that remains to be seen. I have to prove it on Saturday."

Taylor's confidence that he will win this fight is obvious, but he's smart enough to respect the threat Catterall poses. It's for that reason the Scot postponed the fight originally scheduled for 18 December.

A knee injury had disrupted his preparations and, while he may well have been able to push on to make the original date, he did not want to take any chances with his four world super-lightweight belts on the line.

Catterall played the long game in his attempt to claim those belts, stepping aside from his position as mandatory challenger to allow Taylor and Jose Ramirez to slug it out in Las Vegas last year for the right to be called undisputed champion of the division.

Josh Taylor beat Jose Ramirez to become undisputed champion

Whereas Taylor had to come through punishing tests to accumulate the world title straps - against the dangerous Russian Ivan Baranchyk, slick American Regis Prograis, and the warrior Ramirez in his own backyard - Catterall now has the chance to snatch them all away in one go.

"It annoys me a little bit that he's getting a shortcut to the jackpot," Taylor says. "I had to clear out the whole division and take on champion after champion, and beat the best the division had to offer to achieve what I've achieved, and he's getting to do it in one fight.

"But it's the only chance he's going to get because I don't believe he gets anywhere near me."

While Catterall, unbeaten in his 26 fights, has yet to face anyone of Taylor's calibre, there's a school of thought that he is better than what he has shown so far.

It's a view held by Carl Frampton, the two-weight world champion who has observed Taylor and Catterall from close quarters as a former stablemate of both fighters.

"Jack's quite underrated in terms of his skill level and his boxing IQ," Taylor agrees. "He is definitely better than what he's shown so far, but I still believe I'm a couple of levels above him.

"I think it'll be a highly-skilled, tactical match because he is quite a smart fighter. He sets traps and sets things up quite well, so it will be quite a tactical fight, but I do think I can get him out of there and do the job before the final bell."

Josh Taylor says fame has not taken his eye off the prize

With his success has come an increased public profile for the Tartan Tornado. TV appearances and countless media obligations have been a new factor to manage in an already busy schedule, but Taylor is adamant the trappings of fame will not cause him to take his eye off his primary targets.

"I've still got things I want to achieve in the sport," says Taylor, who will enjoy the backing of a home support for the first time since his win over Baranchyk at the Hydro in 2019.

"I want to become a two-weight world champion. I want to challenge the likes of Terence Crawford, Errol Spence, Keith Thurman and all them.

"I believe these guys are the best in the sport and I believe I'm one of the best in the sport. I'm one of only six guys in history [of the four-belt era] to become undisputed world champion, so I'm definitely one of the best in the sport now and I'm in this game to achieve as much as I can while I can.

"I can't think of anything other than Jack Catterall on Saturday. I have to get the right result for these dreams and ambitions to carry on and continue the way I want it to do. If I don't get the right result, it puts a massive speed bump in the way of doing these things."