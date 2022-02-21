Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury has not fought in the UK since August 2018

Dillian Whyte has signed a contract to fight WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury just hours before the deadline.

Whyte, 33, had until 06:00 GMT on Tuesday to sign but had spent the weekend and Monday negotiating details of the deal.

Fury has taken to social media to react to Whyte signing on for a fight that is expected to take place on 23 April, potentially at Wembley Stadium

"Dillian Whyte signed his contract for $8m, what a surprise," he said.

Fury added: "An absolute idiot. Should this even be a talking point? The man's signed for the biggest payday he's going to get in his life."

Fury v Whyte: How did we get here?

Whyte is the mandatory challenger to Fury's WBC belt and has been waiting years for a shot at the world title as the WBC's number-one-ranked contender.

After lengthy discussions between both teams came to nothing, Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions won the purse bids in January with a $41m (£30m) bid, beating Whyte's promoter Eddie Hearn who was the only other bidder.

Fury, 33, is now set to received 80%, around £20m, of the purse and Whyte the remaining 20%.

Whyte has been pushing for a bigger split of the purse bid but the £5.6m he is guaranteed to receive will be the biggest payday of his career to date. There is also a further £3.1m on offer for the winner.

Fury has not fought in the UK since August 2018 when he beat Francesco Pianeta having fought exclusively in the US since signing a promotional deal with Bob Arum's Top Rank.

Whyte has built a formidable reputation in UK with just two defeats on his record. There was a suggestion his decision to delay signing his contract was an attempt to unsettle Fury, but the 'Gypsy King' poked fun at the idea.

He joked: "My head hurts from all the mind games Dillian Whyte has been playing on me. Oh my god. I'm so sore I don't know whether I'm coming or going, my training's camp a mess."

Fury, who is unbeaten in his pro career with 31 wins and one draw, will now need to seek a boxing licence from the British Boxing Board of Control.

A press conference officially announcing the fight could happen as early as Wednesday. Cardiff's Principality Stadium is still an option to host the bout although the 90,000-seater Wembley Stadium, a venue neither fighter has headlined, is a clear favourite.

There is still one final outstanding issue between Fury and Whyte to be resolved before an official announcement is made.