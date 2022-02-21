Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte: 'Bodysnatcher' puts pen to paper on fight contract

By Kal SajadBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Boxingcomments25

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury has not fought in the UK since August 2018

Dillian Whyte has signed a contract to fight WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury just hours before the deadline.

Whyte, 33, had until 06:00 GMT on Tuesday to sign but had spent the weekend and Monday negotiating details of the deal.

Fury has taken to social media to react to Whyte signing on for a fight that is expected to take place on 23 April, potentially at Wembley Stadium

"Dillian Whyte signed his contract for $8m, what a surprise," he said.

Fury added: "An absolute idiot. Should this even be a talking point? The man's signed for the biggest payday he's going to get in his life."

Fury v Whyte: How did we get here?

Whyte is the mandatory challenger to Fury's WBC belt and has been waiting years for a shot at the world title as the WBC's number-one-ranked contender.

After lengthy discussions between both teams came to nothing, Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions won the purse bids in January with a $41m (£30m) bid, beating Whyte's promoter Eddie Hearn who was the only other bidder.

Fury, 33, is now set to received 80%, around £20m, of the purse and Whyte the remaining 20%.

Whyte has been pushing for a bigger split of the purse bid but the £5.6m he is guaranteed to receive will be the biggest payday of his career to date. There is also a further £3.1m on offer for the winner.

Fury has not fought in the UK since August 2018 when he beat Francesco Pianeta having fought exclusively in the US since signing a promotional deal with Bob Arum's Top Rank.

Whyte has built a formidable reputation in UK with just two defeats on his record. There was a suggestion his decision to delay signing his contract was an attempt to unsettle Fury, but the 'Gypsy King' poked fun at the idea.

He joked: "My head hurts from all the mind games Dillian Whyte has been playing on me. Oh my god. I'm so sore I don't know whether I'm coming or going, my training's camp a mess."

Fury, who is unbeaten in his pro career with 31 wins and one draw, will now need to seek a boxing licence from the British Boxing Board of Control.

A press conference officially announcing the fight could happen as early as Wednesday. Cardiff's Principality Stadium is still an option to host the bout although the 90,000-seater Wembley Stadium, a venue neither fighter has headlined, is a clear favourite.

There is still one final outstanding issue between Fury and Whyte to be resolved before an official announcement is made.

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 10:06

    Awful it comes down too big purses. I could not give a hoot who wins. Keep both of them and the so called sport off normal TV. Even the Olympics have give up on it.

  • Comment posted by Surrey Soothsayer, today at 10:05

    No one on in boxing deserves his shot at the title more than Whyte. A solid pro who ducks no one - who could well upset Fury it the latter is not on his game. A good match for boxing.

  • Comment posted by League13, today at 10:05

    Straightforward win for Fury, six rounds of beating him up, TKO in seventh.

  • Comment posted by A Pedant, today at 10:05

    Surprised it's taking place in the UK. What about the outstanding doping case between UKAD and Fury and the subsequent BBBoC license suspension Fury allegedly agreed to?

  • Comment posted by Dungberto Carlos, today at 10:04

    Lets hope Hearn the slape hasnt managed to get a rematch clause in the contract. Imagine another trilogy 🥴 Hopefully a big win for Fury then retire the fake AJ goon 👌

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 10:04

    This will not be an exciting fight - Fury won't allow that. He is an intelligent man and knows that Whyte poses a danger if he connects. Therefore Fury will keep him at a distance. Do hope that Whyte can pull it off and shut Fury up.

  • Comment posted by Saint Aggro, today at 10:02

    Must have been all that baiting from Fury that pushed him to pick up the pen.

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 10:02

    A

  • Comment posted by GibbonTits, today at 10:02

    Whilst anything but a Fury win would be a shock, Whyte is no slouch and will give everything he has. What is certain is the pre-fight pressers and banter is going to be next level!

  • Comment posted by Bob Corkhill, today at 10:02

    I am a Whyte fan but he has turned down numerous final eliminators and also a chance to face Joshua when Ruiz Jr stepped in at 6 weeks' notice. The propaganda put out is ridiculous. Fury will knock him out because his punch resistance has been deteriorating ever since the Joshua bout. He is a plodder with no head movement. A recipe for disaster against Fury.

  • Comment posted by Fair comments, today at 10:01

    Waiting for Joshua and Fury fight - do not want see them fighting when both have no choice left in their careers - witnessed a fight few last weekend

  • Comment posted by Peter_The_Average, today at 10:01

    I like Dillian Whyte and I hope it's a good flight but I can only see this as being very one sided in Fury's favour.

  • Comment posted by Nunotuga, today at 10:01

    Waste of time for Fury! 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Ralf K Dean, today at 10:01

    You'd expect a Fury victory but Whyte will make him work. He's got a chin has the Bodysnatcher and can dish it out but I'll be betting on Tyson to end this before the 9th.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:00

    Fury is going to whoop him within five rounds. He is the class fighter in the division

  • Comment posted by Arsene Wenger, today at 10:00

    Easy fight for Fury. It will be similar to the 2nd Fury vs Chisora fight. Whytes best chance is Fury's complacency and failure to get up for this fight.

  • Comment posted by Jay-Zed, today at 10:00

    Yet still they don't know the venue plus the "one final outstanding issue".

    Painful to watch.

    Likely to be painful for Whyte as well if it ever happens.

  • Comment posted by Think first, today at 09:59

    Whyte deserves the fight. But should have been a while ago. Its not the fight most want to see now

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 09:59

    Well done Dillian, not too greedy just wants the fight. Can't see him winning though, not even close

  • Comment posted by MoeensBeard, today at 09:57

    Finally Whyte feathers signs! Fury KO6.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport