Kell Brook sensationally beat Amir Khan in the sixth round, with the referee stopping the contest, to settle one of the most bitter and long-running feuds in British boxing.

A packed out Manchester Arena witnessed a demolition job from Sheffield's Brook, who showcased timing and power to win in emphatic fashion.

A fight which had been in the making for over 17 years - with two men always trading words but never gloves - ended with Khan and Brook embracing in the ring.